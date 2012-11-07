Soccer-Silva can keep Hull in Premier League, says Maloney
Feb 27 Manager Marco Silva has given Hull City a renewed belief that they can secure their Premier League status for the next season, midfielder Shaun Maloney has said.
Nov 7 Champions League collated results and standings on Wednesday. Group E Juventus 4 Nordsjaelland 0 Chelsea 3 Shakhtar Donetsk 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts Shakhtar Donetsk 4 2 1 1 7 5 7 Chelsea 4 2 1 1 10 6 7 Juventus 4 1 3 0 8 4 6 Nordsjaelland 4 0 1 3 1 11 1 - - Group F Valencia 4 BATE Borisov 2 Bayern Munich 6 Lille 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts Bayern Munich 4 3 0 1 10 5 9 Valencia 4 3 0 1 10 4 9 BATE Borisov 4 2 0 2 8 9 6 Lille 4 0 0 4 2 12 0 - - Group G Benfica 2 Spartak Moscow 0 Celtic 2 Barcelona 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts Barcelona 4 3 0 1 8 5 9 Celtic 4 2 1 1 6 5 7 Benfica 4 1 1 2 3 4 4 Spartak Moscow 4 1 0 3 6 9 3 - - Group H CFR Cluj 1 Galatasaray 3 Braga 1 Manchester United 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts Manchester United * 4 4 0 0 9 4 12 Galatasaray 4 1 1 2 4 5 4 CFR Cluj 4 1 1 2 5 6 4 Braga 4 1 0 3 5 8 3 * Denotes qualified for knockout stages - - - - Played on Tuesday Group A Dynamo Kiev 0 Porto 0 Paris St Germain 4 Dinamo Zagreb 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts Porto * 4 3 1 0 6 2 10 Paris St Germain 4 3 0 1 10 2 9 Dynamo Kiev 4 1 1 2 5 7 4 Dinamo Zagreb 4 0 0 4 0 10 0 * Denotes qualified for knockout stages - - Group B Schalke 04 2 Arsenal 2 Olympiakos Piraeus 3 Montpellier HSC 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts Schalke 04 4 2 2 0 8 5 8 Arsenal 4 2 1 1 7 6 7 Olympiakos Piraeus 4 2 0 2 7 7 6 Montpellier HSC 4 0 1 3 5 9 1 - - Group C Anderlecht 1 Zenit St Petersburg 0 AC Milan 1 Malaga 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts Malaga * 4 3 1 0 8 1 10 AC Milan 4 1 2 1 4 4 5 Anderlecht 4 1 1 2 1 4 4 Zenit St Petersburg 4 1 0 3 3 7 3 * Denotes qualified for knockout stages - - Group D Manchester City 2 Ajax Amsterdam 2 Real Madrid 2 Borussia Dortmund 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts Borussia Dortmund 4 2 2 0 6 4 8 Real Madrid 4 2 1 1 10 7 7 Ajax Amsterdam 4 1 1 2 6 8 4 Manchester City 4 0 2 2 6 9 2 - - - - (Edited by Tom Pilcher)
Feb 27 Everton manager Ronald Koeman has urged his side to make a late push for the Champions League qualification spots but at the same time be wary of the teams below them in the Premier League.
Feb 27 The Leicester City squad have found an unlikely ally in Juergen Klopp after the Liverpool manager said that the club's board were likely responsible for Claudio Ranieri's sacking and that the concept of 'player power' was often exaggerated.