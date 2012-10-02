Oct 2 Champions League collated results and
standings on Tuesday.
Group E
Juventus 1 Shakhtar Donetsk 1
Nordsjaelland 0 Chelsea 4
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Chelsea 2 1 1 0 6 2 4
Shakhtar Donetsk 2 1 1 0 3 1 4
Juventus 2 0 2 0 3 3 2
Nordsjaelland 2 0 0 2 0 6 0
- -
Group F
Valencia 2 Lille 0
BATE Borisov 3 Bayern Munich 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
BATE Borisov 2 2 0 0 6 2 6
Valencia 2 1 0 1 3 2 3
Bayern Munich 2 1 0 1 3 4 3
Lille 2 0 0 2 1 5 0
- -
Group G
Benfica 0 Barcelona 2
Spartak Moscow 2 Celtic 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Barcelona 2 2 0 0 5 2 6
Celtic 2 1 1 0 3 2 4
Benfica 2 0 1 1 0 2 1
Spartak Moscow 2 0 0 2 4 6 0
- -
Group H
CFR Cluj 1 Manchester United 2
Galatasaray 0 Braga 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Manchester United 2 2 0 0 3 1 6
CFR Cluj 2 1 0 1 3 2 3
Braga 2 1 0 1 2 2 3
Galatasaray 2 0 0 2 0 3 0
(Edited by Toby Davis)