COPENHAGEN, Sept 17 FC Copenhagen keeper Johan Wiland kept Juventus at bay as the Italian champions were forced to settle for a 1-1 draw in their opening Champions League Group B game on Tuesday.

Wiland produced several superb saves to keep his side in the game after Nicolai Jorgensen had given Copenhagen the lead in the 14th minute.

Jorgensen, the Denmark international, latched on to a loose ball in the area and poked home.

Fabio Quagliarella ended Wiland's resistance nine minutes into the second half, levelling the scores with a left-footed shot from Federico Peluso's cross.

