COPENHAGEN Nov 5 Daniel Braaten's deft flick gave FC Copenhagen a 1-0 win over Galatasaray as the Danish champions stayed in the hunt for a place in the knockout stages of the Champions League.

Braaten got the hosts off to a flying start, applying a glancing touch to Rurik Gislason's precise centre to turn the ball home six minutes into the Group B match.

Galatasaray clawed their way back into the game, hitting a post and having a goal disallowed for offside, but despite going close several times in a pulsating second half they could not fashion an equaliser.

Copenhagen are now third, a point ahead of Juventus and level on four with second-placed Galatasary who trail leaders Real Madrid who have 10. The Danes are unbeaten at home in the Champions League group stage during their three campaigns. (Writing by Philip O'Connor; Editing by Ken Ferris)