By Phil O'Connor

COPENHAGEN Dec 10 Real Madrid and Cristiano Ronaldo racked up the Champions League records in a 2-0 victory over FC Copenhagen that ended the home side's interest in European competition this season at the Parken stadium on Tuesday.

The nine-times European champions, who had already wrapped up top spot in Group B, have scored in a record 31 consecutive Champions League fixtures to beat the tally set by arch-rvials Barcelona last year.

Real's second goal came from Ronaldo, who scored his group stage record ninth of the campaign with a simple close range finish three minutes after the interval and also had a last-minute penalty saved by Johan Wiland.

Real's masterful midfielder Luka Modric opened the scoring and set the first record for Madrid when he curled home a beautiful opening goal in the 25th minute from 20 metres.

The group runners-up will be decided on Wednesday when Galatasaray and Juventus resume their match which was abandoned after 32 minutes on Tuesday. It will resume at 1300 GMT with Juve needing a point to qualify for the last 16.

Real are in first place with 16 points ahead of Juve on six with Galatasaray level on four points with Copenhagen, who have missed out on the Europa League spot by finishing last because they have a worse head-to-head record against the Turkish side.

On an uneven surface that did little to encourage flowing football, Copenhagen contained Madrid for most of the opening 25 minutes when, with better finishing, they might have converted a half-chance as the visitors' defence took time to settle.

But once they found some rhythm, Madrid took control and it was little surprise when Modric side-stepped a challenge and fired a swerving drive into the top right corner.

The home team responded with spirit and had a goal disallowed shortly before halftime when a Thomas Delaney header was ruled out for his apparent handball.

They continued to work hard and push Madrid into delivering a full-blooded and energetic performance.

Madrid upped the tempo after the interval and during a spell of pressure Portuguese defender Pepe joined the attack and cushioned a header to compatriot Ronaldo who steered the ball home.

Ronaldo, showing his customary appetite for goals, could have gone on to score a hat-trick.

He hit a post in the 75th minute when a goal looked likely and then, after being brought down, produced a weak spot-kick that was easily saved by keeper Johan Wiland. (Editing by Timothy Collings)