COPENHAGEN Aug 31 FC Copenhagen fans with non-Danish sounding names had their Champions League tickets cancelled because of the club's security policy, a Danish newspaper reported.

Joy turned to anger for fans who purchased three-match packages - for the Group B home ties against Real Madrid, Juventus and Galatasary - but then received emails stating their tickets had been cancelled "for security reasons."

"This is the most degrading thing I have ever experienced," Copenhagen fan Masoud Barid told Danish newspaper Ekstrabladet.

"I have no relationship to any of the three teams Copenhagen are due to play. I just want to go in and support my team."

The Danish champions have encouraged fans whose ticket purchases were cancelled to contact them directly.

"Safety is always our main concern when it comes to events at Parken (stadium). Therefore we make every effort to ensure that fans of our guests only have access to the away section," FC Copenhagen club secretary Daniel Rommedahl said.

"If a dialogue with the customer shows otherwise, the purchase will be approved.

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused but it's a necessary action in relation to the matches and UEFA's rules and Parken's security procedures." (Reporting by Philip O'Connor in Stockholm, editing by Pritha Sarkar)