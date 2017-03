LISBON May 24 Atletico Madrid forward Diego Costa lasted nine minutes of Saturday's Champions League final against Real Madrid before having to go off and was replaced by Adrian.

Costa was a doubt before the match at Lisbon's Stadium of Light after picking up a hamstring strain in last weekend's La Liga title decider at Barcelona.

Atletico coach Diego Simeone initially deployed Costa, the club's top scorer, alongside David Villa up front but it quickly became clear he was not fit and he was substituted. (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Ken Ferris)