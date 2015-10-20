Oct 20 Manchester United will be without James Wilson, Ashley Young and Paddy McNair for Wednesday's Champions League clash at CSKA Moscow as they seek to build on victory over VfL Wolfsburg in their previous Group B fixture.

A 20-man United squad jetted out to the Russian capital on Tuesday after a final training session at their Carrington base in which neither injured Young or McNair took part.

Winger Young was injured against Arsenal before the international break while 20-year-old defender McNair is still recovering from the abdominal injury he suffered while playing for Northern Ireland.

Striker Wilson is ill and despite training on Tuesday, has been left at home by manager Louis van Gaal.

"Willo was a little bit ill so he shall not travel with us," said Van Gaal.

All four teams in Group B have three points after two games. (Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Ed Osmond)