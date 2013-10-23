MOSCOW Oct 23 Sergio Aguero's well-taken double fired Manchester City to a 2-1 victory away at CSKA Moscow on Wednesday which left the Premier League side in a good position to reach the knockout stages for the first time.

Aguero struck twice late in the first half after Zoran Tosic had put CSKA ahead in the 32nd minute. The Argentine quickly levelled with a low strike from David Silva's cross and then headed Alvaro Negredo's clever delivery past Igor Akinfeev.

City moved on to six points from three games in Group D, level with Bayern Munich who host winless Viktoria Plzen in a later kickoff. CSKA are third on three points.

Poor away form, with five defeats out of six, was a feature of City's group stage exits in their last two Champions League campaigns but they have now won twice on the road following a win in Plzen last month. (Writing by Justin Palmer, editing by Alison Wildey)