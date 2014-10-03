MOSCOW, Russia Oct 3 CSKA Moscow will have to play their next three European home matches behind closed doors and have been fined 200,000 euros ($250,360) because of the behaviour of their fans, UEFA said on Friday.

The Russian club's supporters will also be prevented from attending their remaining two Champions League away group games this season against Manchester City and Bayern Munich, European soccer's governing body added in a statement.

CSKA's supporters were found guilty of a series of offenses including "racist behaviour of supporters, crowd disturbance, setting off/throwing of fireworks and missiles" during their Group E fixture against AS Roma in Italy on Sept. 17.

CSKA fans fought with Roma supporters before the match and clashed with police afterwards in incidents which left 13 stewards and four officers injured. Roma won the game 5-1.

CSKA have already played their first Champions League home match against Bayern on Sept. 30 behind closed doors as punishment for their fans' racist behaviour last season.

They were found guilty of racist chanting during matches against Manchester City and Viktoria Plzen.

"The fight against racism is a high priority for UEFA," they said.

"The European governing body has a zero-tolerance policy towards racism and discrimination on the field and in the stands. All forms of racist behaviour are considered serious offences against the disciplinary regulations and are punished with the most severe sanctions." (1 US dollar = 0.7988 euro) (Reporting By Dmitriy Rogovitskiy; editing by Toby Davis)