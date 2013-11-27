MOSCOW Nov 27 Holders Bayern Muni6ch eased past CSKA Moscow 3-1 on Wednesday to set a Champions League record with their 10th straight victory in the competition and underline their ambition to become the first team to successfully defend the title.

The Bavarians, who had already qualified for the knockout stage, struck against the run of play with Arjen Robben's superb left-footed strike in the 17th minute.

Mario Goetze added another after a fine run before Keisuke Honda cut the deficit with a penalty just after the hour. Thomas Mueller responded with a penalty of his own to restore their two-goal lead in the 65th.

The Germans, the only team in the competition with a perfect record this season, have not yet secured top spot in Group D and will await the result between Manchester City and Viktoria Plzen later on Wednesday. (Writing by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Mark Meadows)