MOSCOW Oct 28 UEFA have modified CSKA Moscow's punishment for trouble by their fans at their Champions League match away to AS Roma on appeal, European soccer's governing body said on Tuesday.

CSKA were originally ordered to play their next three European home games behind closed doors after incidents involving their supporters, including racist behaviour, crowd trouble and setting off flares at the Sept. 17 Group E match.

That ban now applies to two matches, UEFA said on its official website (www.uefa.org).

"The latest (of the three matches) is suspended for a probationary period of five years," it added, referring to the modification.

The Russian Premier League champions have already played the first of the two matches of the original suspension, a 2-2 draw against Manchester City in Moscow last week. Their next visitors will be Roma.

The Army Men also had their fine reduced from 200,000 euros ($254,920) to 100,000. Their prohibition from selling tickets for their next two Champions League away games stands.

CSKA would not comment with their press officer Sergey Aksenov saying: "We are not ready to make any comments until we receive the official reasoning for their decision. We expect to receive it within a week."

The team's draw with City gave them their first points after three group matches. They lost 5-1 in Rome and 1-0 at home to unbeaten group leaders Bayern Munich. (1 US dollar = 0.7846 euro) (Editing by Rex Gowar)