MOSCOW Oct 2 A blunder by Viktoria Plzen goalkeeper Matus Kozacik letting a back pass from Radim Reznik slip under his foot into the net helped CSKA Moscow beat the Czech team 3-2 in Champions League Group D on Wednesday.

The error in the 78th minute of the match at Petrovsky stadium in St Petersburg put the Russian team 3-1 up before Marek Bakos pulled one back in added time for the visitors.

A fourth minute goal Frantisek Rajtoral gave Plzen an early lead, soon overturned by strikes from Zoran Tosic in the 19th and Japan forward Keisuke Honda ten minutes later.

CSKA, beaten 3-0 at Bayern Munich in their opening group match last month, joined the German side and Manchester City on three points before their match at the Etihad. Plzen have no points from two matches. (Reporting By Thomas Grove; Editing by Rex Gowar)