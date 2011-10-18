Oct 18 MOSCOW Oct 18 Seydou Doumbia struck twice to lead CSKA Moscow to a 3-0 defeat of Trabzonspor in a Champions League match on Tuesday for their first win in Group B.

The Ivory Coast striker, who scored both of CSKA's goals in a 2-2 draw at Lille in their opener last month, put the Russians ahead in the 29th minute after being set-up by Vagner Love with a clever back-heel.

Love also assisted on the second goal by substitute Aleksandrs Cauna, who scored with a fine volley midway through the second half before Doumbia completed the rout after a great solo effort four minutes from time.

The win put CSKA level on four points with the Turks, who stunned 2010 champions Inter Milan 1-0 in the San Siro in their opener. (Reporting by Gennady Fyodorov; editing by Dave Thompson)

