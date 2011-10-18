Oct 18 MOSCOW Oct 18 Seydou
Doumbia struck twice to lead CSKA Moscow to a 3-0 defeat of
Trabzonspor in a Champions League match on Tuesday for their
first win in Group B.
The Ivory Coast striker, who scored both of CSKA's goals in
a 2-2 draw at Lille in their opener last month, put the Russians
ahead in the 29th minute after being set-up by Vagner Love with
a clever back-heel.
Love also assisted on the second goal by substitute
Aleksandrs Cauna, who scored with a fine volley midway through
the second half before Doumbia completed the rout after a great
solo effort four minutes from time.
The win put CSKA level on four points with the Turks, who
stunned 2010 champions Inter Milan 1-0 in the San Siro in their
opener.
