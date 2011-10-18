* Doumbia and Vagner Love inspire CSKA to victory
* CSKA keep CL clean sheet for first time since 2006
By Gennady Fyodorov
MOSCOW, Oct 18 Seydou Doumbia struck twice to
lead CSKA Moscow to a 3-0 win over Trabzonspor in the Champions
League on Tuesday for their first win in Group B.
The victory put CSKA level with the Turkish side on four
points, two behind Inter Milan, 1-0 winners at Lille.
Ivory Coast striker Doumbia put the Russians ahead in the
29th minute after being set-up by Vagner Love's clever
back-heel.
The Brazilian also helped set up the second goal scored by
substitute Aleksandrs Cauna who struck a fine volley midway
through the second half.
Doumbia, who scored CSKA's goals in a 2-2 draw at Lille in
their group opener last month, completed the rout with a great
solo effort four minutes from time.
Trabzonspor are only in the group stage after Fenerbahce
were banned from the competition over a match-fixing scandal in
Turkey but they came to Moscow in first place after a shock 1-0
away win over 2010 champions Inter in their opening game.
"Trabzonspor are a good team with good players and their win
over Inter Milan did not surprise me at all," Doumbia told
reporters. "But tonight we were the better team because we
created a lot of chances and scored three goals and also kept
our concentration from the first minute to the last."
TENTATIVE TURKS
However, the visitors, missing leading scorer Burak Yilmaz
through suspension, looked tentative for most of the match,
creating only a handful of chances.
Brazilian midfielder Alanzinho wasted their best opportunity
early in the game with the score at 0-0 after going one-on-one
with CSKA keeper Vladimir Gabulov.
"I think we fully deserved our victory tonight," CSKA coach
Leonid Slutsky told Russian television NTV Plus.
"We controlled the tempo and created most of the chances in
the game while they only had one clear chance in the first half.
"I'm especially pleased because we did not give up a goal in
a Champions League match for the first time since holding
Arsenal (to a 0-0 draw in London five years ago)."
His Turkish counterpart, Senol Gunes, remained optimistic.
"We didn't win but it's not the end of the world. We still
have three more games to play," said the Trabzonspor coach.
