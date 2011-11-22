* Lille revive chances with win in freezing Moscow
* Toothless CSKA sorely miss top scorer Doumbia
By Gennady Fyodorov
MOSCOW, Nov 22 Lille scored twice in the second
half to beat CSKA Moscow 2-0 away in freezing conditions on
Tuesday and send Group B rivals Inter Milan through to the
Champions League last 16 while reviving their own chances.
CSKA defender Vasily Berezutsky skewed the ball into his own
goal shortly after the break to put the visitors ahead.
Moussa Sow sealed his team's first win in the group midway
through the second half, tapping into an empty net after Joe
Cole's shot hit the post.
Lille's victory meant group leaders Inter qualified for the
first knockout round in February even before their 1-1 draw at
Trabzonspor gave them 10 points and secured top spot.
The French champions are now level with CSKA on five while
Trabzonspor have six with one set of matches left to play and
the top two going through.
The Russians sorely missed top scorer Seydou Doumbia, whose
late double enabled them to snatch a 2-2 draw in Lille in their
first meeting in September.
The Ivory Coast striker has been on fire since joining CSKA
last year with 11 goals in 11 European games for the club.
Doumbia, who also notched up 24 goals to lead the Russian
league's scoring charts this season, was serving a one-game ban
after being red-carded in their previous game against
Trabzonspor.
Lille dominated in the first half but wasted several
chances, midfielder Cole shooting straight at CSKA keeper
Vladimir Gabulov and defender Mathieu Debuchy hitting the bar
from close range. Franck Beria just fired wide from a sharp
angle after Gabulov blocked Sow's shot.
LILLE LESSON
Lille coach Rudi Garcia said his team had learned their
lesson from the teams' first game.
"We played well, created chances and could have scored a few
more. We knew that CSKA have dangerous strikers who were capable
of changing the course of the game. We had to keep that in
mind," he told reporters.
"We still have one more game (at home to Trabzonspor on Dec.
7) and we'll try to use our chance with the help of our fans."
CSKA, decimated with injuries to many of their key players
this season, suffered another blow on the eve of Tuesday's match
when midfielder Keisuke Honda was ruled out with a knee problem.
The Japan international, who had just returned to CSKA's
lineup in a league game after missing more than three months
with torn ligaments in his knee, aggravated the injury in
training on Monday.
Without their creative players, the Russians looked
toothless in front of the goal for most of the match -- their
lone Brazilian striker Vagner Love unable to pose much of a
threat.
Disappointed CSKA coach Leonid Slutsky blamed the defeat on
the slew of injuries.
"We deserved to lose but of course injuries have contributed
to our defeat," he told reporters, saying central defender
Sergei Ignashevich had to be substituted midway through the
second half after twisting his ankle in the first period.
"There's not much you can do when you have players just
coming back after being sidelined for months and then they get
injured again," he added.
"In some matches you can get by on what you have but against
such a good team like Lille it's very difficult to get a
positive result."
