By Gennady Fyodorov

MOSCOW, Nov 22 Lille scored twice in the second half to beat CSKA Moscow 2-0 away in freezing conditions on Tuesday and send Group B rivals Inter Milan through to the Champions League last 16 while reviving their own chances.

CSKA defender Vasily Berezutsky skewed the ball into his own goal shortly after the break to put the visitors ahead.

Moussa Sow sealed his team's first win in the group midway through the second half, tapping into an empty net after Joe Cole's shot hit the post.

Lille's victory meant group leaders Inter qualified for the first knockout round in February even before their 1-1 draw at Trabzonspor gave them 10 points and secured top spot.

The French champions are now level with CSKA on five while Trabzonspor have six with one set of matches left to play and the top two going through.

The Russians sorely missed top scorer Seydou Doumbia, whose late double enabled them to snatch a 2-2 draw in Lille in their first meeting in September.

The Ivory Coast striker has been on fire since joining CSKA last year with 11 goals in 11 European games for the club.

Doumbia, who also notched up 24 goals to lead the Russian league's scoring charts this season, was serving a one-game ban after being red-carded in their previous game against Trabzonspor.

Lille dominated in the first half but wasted several chances, midfielder Cole shooting straight at CSKA keeper Vladimir Gabulov and defender Mathieu Debuchy hitting the bar from close range. Franck Beria just fired wide from a sharp angle after Gabulov blocked Sow's shot.

LILLE LESSON

Lille coach Rudi Garcia said his team had learned their lesson from the teams' first game.

"We played well, created chances and could have scored a few more. We knew that CSKA have dangerous strikers who were capable of changing the course of the game. We had to keep that in mind," he told reporters.

"We still have one more game (at home to Trabzonspor on Dec. 7) and we'll try to use our chance with the help of our fans."

CSKA, decimated with injuries to many of their key players this season, suffered another blow on the eve of Tuesday's match when midfielder Keisuke Honda was ruled out with a knee problem.

The Japan international, who had just returned to CSKA's lineup in a league game after missing more than three months with torn ligaments in his knee, aggravated the injury in training on Monday.

Without their creative players, the Russians looked toothless in front of the goal for most of the match -- their lone Brazilian striker Vagner Love unable to pose much of a threat.

Disappointed CSKA coach Leonid Slutsky blamed the defeat on the slew of injuries.

"We deserved to lose but of course injuries have contributed to our defeat," he told reporters, saying central defender Sergei Ignashevich had to be substituted midway through the second half after twisting his ankle in the first period.

"There's not much you can do when you have players just coming back after being sidelined for months and then they get injured again," he added.

"In some matches you can get by on what you have but against such a good team like Lille it's very difficult to get a positive result."