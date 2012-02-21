MOSCOW Feb 21 A last-minute strike by CSKA Moscow newcomer Pontus Wernbloom salvaged a 1-1 draw for the Russian side against Real Madrid in their Champions League last 16 first-leg match on Tuesday.

Cristiano Ronaldo had given the Spaniards a deserved 1-0 lead after 28 minutes, taking full advantage of CSKA's defensive mix-up and beating nervous-looking goalkeeper Sergei Chepchugov with a low volley into the far corner.

It was Ronaldo's 17th goal in his 23rd Champions League game for Real and 32nd in total in Europe's premier club competition.

The visitors thoroughly dominated despite playing in sub-zero temperatures and on Luzhniki's unfamiliar artificial pitch, allowing the home side only a few half-chances in the match. (Reporting by Gennady Fyodorov; editing by Ed Osmond) To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

