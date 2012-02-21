Soccer-English FA Cup 5th round fixture
Feb 27 (Gracenote) - Fixture from the English FA Cup5th Round 5th Round replay match on Monday 5th Round, replay Wednesday, March 1 (GMT) Manchester City v Huddersfield Town(II) (1945)
MOSCOW Feb 21 CSKA Moscow 1 Real Madrid 1 -Champions League round of 16 first leg result.
At the Luzhniki stadium
Scorers:
CSKA Moscow: Pontus Wernbloom 90+3
Real Madrid: Cristiano Ronaldo 28
Referee: Bjorn Kuipers (Netherlands)
Halftime: 0-1
CSKA Moscow: 1-Sergei Chepchugov; 24-Vasily Berezutsky, 4-Sergei Ignashevich, 6-Alexei Berezutsky, 42-Georgy Shchennikov; 3-Pontus Wernbloom, 22-Yevgeny Aldonin (7-Keisuke Honda 68), 21-Zoran Tosic (89-Tomas Necid 82), 10-Alan Dzagoyev; 8-Seydou Doumbia, 18-Ahmed Musa (26-Sekou Oliseh 64).
Real Madrid: 1-Iker Casillas; 17-Alvaro Arbeloa, 3-Pepe, 4-Sergio Ramos, 15-Fabio Coentrao; 6-Sami Khedira, 14-Xabi Alonso; 10-Mesut Ozil (18-Raul Albiol 85), 21-Jose Callejon (8-Kaka 75), 7-Cristiano Ronaldo; 9-Karim Benzema (20-Gonzalo Higuain 16).
Feb 27 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the German Cup Quarter-final matches on Monday Quarter-final Tuesday, February 28 (GMT) Eintracht Frankfurt v Arminia Bielefeld(II) (1730) Sportfreunde Lotte(III) v Borussia Dortmund (1945) Quarter-final Wednesday, March 1 (GMT) Hamburg SV v Borussia Moenchengladbach (1730) Bayern Munich v Schalke 04 (1945)
Feb 27 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the Italian Cup Semifinal first leg matches on Monday Semifinal, first leg Tuesday, February 28 (GMT) Juventus v Napoli (1945) Semifinal, first leg Wednesday, March 1 (GMT) Lazio v AS Roma (1945)