MOSCOW Nov 22 Teams for Tuesday's Champions
League Group B match between CSKA Moscow and Lille at the
Luzhniki stadium:
CSKA Moscow: 30-Vladimir Gabulov; 14-Kirill Nababkin,
24-Vasily Berezutsky, 4-Sergei Ignashevich, 6-Alexei Berezutsky;
19-Aleksandrs Cauna, 22-Yevgeny Aldonin, 17-Pavel Mamayev,
10-Alan Dzagoyev; 9-Vagner Love, 26-Sekou Oliseh
Lille: 1-Mickael Landreau; 2-Mathieu Debuchy, 14-David
Rozehnal, 22-Aurelien Chedjou, 18-Franck Beria; 4-Florent
Balmont, 5-Idrissa Gueye, 24-Rio Mavuba, 26-Joe Cole, 10-Eden
Hazard; 8-Moussa Sow
Referee: Pavel Kralovec (Czech Republic).
