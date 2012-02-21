MOSCOW Feb 21 Teams for Tuesday's Champions League round of 16 first leg match between CSKA Moscow and Real Madrid at the Luzhniki stadium:

CSKA Moscow: 1-Sergei Chepchugov; 24-Vasily Berezutsky, 4-Sergei Ignashevich, 6-Alexei Berezutsky, 42-Georgy Shchennikov; 3-Pontus Wernbloom, 22-Yevgeny Aldonin, 21-Zoran Tosic, 10-Alan Dzagoyev; 8-Seydou Doumbia, 18-Ahmed Musa.

Real Madrid: 1-Iker Casillas; 17-Alvaro Arbeloa, 3-Pepe, 4-Sergio Ramos, 15-Fabio Coentrao; 6-Sami Khedira, 14-Xabi Alonso; 10-Mesut Ozil, 21-Jose Callejon, 7-Cristiano Ronaldo; 9-Karim Benzema.

Referee: Bjorn Kuipers (Netherlands) (Compiled by Gennady Fyodorov; editing by Toby Davis) To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)