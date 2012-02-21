PARIS Feb 21 Inter Milan's losing run in Serie A will count for nothing when they meet Olympique Marseille in their Champions League last 16 first leg at the Stade Velodrome on Wednesday, according to Marseille coach Didier Deschamps.

Deschamps told the French sports daily L'Equipe that Europe's premium competition will provide Inter with the necessary motivation and focus.

"I am convinced that we will not see the Inter side that played the last Serie A games," Deschamps said.

"They will not rub everything out in four or five days but you will see, collectively, they will be better. The Champions League will give them the focus and determination they've been lacking."

Deschamps pointed out that the Inter side were similar to the team who started and won the Champions League in 2010.

"Only Pandev and Eto'o have left. If you add Forlan, Pazzini, Alvarez, Zarate, it's still a great team even if Inter lost Thiago Motta (who joined Paris St Germain last month), a player who was important in the midfield," he said.

Marseille are unbeaten in their last 15 games in all competitions while Inter have been defeated in five of their last six outings, conceding 15 goals.

