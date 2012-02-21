(Adds Ranieri quotes)

By Jean-François Rosnoblet

MARSEILLE, France Feb 21 Inter Milan's losing run in Serie A will count for nothing when they meet Olympique Marseille in the Champions League last 16 first-leg match at the Stade Velodrome on Wednesday, according to Marseille coach Didier Deschamps.

Deschamps told a news conference that Inter would be a tough nut to crack in Europe's premium competition.

"I have already warned that this side is not the one we saw in their last Serie A games," he said.

Deschamps pointed out that Inter were similar to the team who won the Champions League in 2010.

"They have great players, all internationals. They can hurt us with their offensive line-up: Milito, Sneijder, Pazzini, Forlan, Zarate. Individually, they're capable of everything," he said.

Marseille are unbeaten in their last 15 games in all competitions while Inter have lost five of their last six matches, conceding 15 goals.

It does not mean, however, that Wednesday's game will be easy for Marseille.

"Their players don't make a lot of mistakes. We will have to be very vigilant, because they are very efficient," said Deschamps.

Inter coach Claudio Ranieri expects just that from his players.

"It's the game we need to get back on track. Our team need adrenaline to play great games," he told a news conference.

Ranieri, who said he felt "supported" by Inter president Massimo Moratti, added that the Marseille clash was the perfect "moment to react".

