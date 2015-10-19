ZAGREB Oct 19 Away fans will not be allowed to attend both legs of the Dinamo Zagreb v Olympiakos Piraeus Champions League doubleheader over fears of crowd trouble, the Croatian club said on Monday.

"Dinamo and Olympiakos have agreed that there will be no visiting supporters in either fixture, at the Maksimir stadium in Zagreb and the Georgios Karaiskakis stadium," Dinamo said on their official website (www.gnkdinamo.hr).

"It is a security measure both clubs adopted after a meeting and have also notified UEFA."

Dinamo are at home to Olympiakos in a Group F clash on Tuesday and visit them on Nov. 4 in Greece.

According to Croatian media, the decision was made after widespread message-board talk of Serbian Red Star Belgrade fans joining Olympiakos supporters for the Zagreb fixture.

Red Star and Olympiakos fans have long seen each other as brethren because of identical red-and-white club colours and a common Christian Orthodox religion Serbs and Greeks share.

In a Euroleague basketball fixture last season, thousands of Olympiakos fans visited Belgrade for their match with Red Star and the two sets of supporters hailed and saluted each other throughout the contest.

Trouble would have been just as likely in the reverse fixture as Dinamo fans nurture good relations with those supporting Panathinaikos, the bitter traditional foes of Olympiakos, Croatian media added.

Olympiakos and Dinamo are level on three points from two games in their Champions League section, three behind leaders Bayern Munich.

Arsenal are bottom with no points from two games after losing to Dinamo away and Olympiakos at home. (Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic in Belgrade; Editing by Sudipto Ganguly)