* Boerrigter and Eriksen seal 2-0 win
* Defeat leaves Dinamo without a point
(Adds match detail)
ZAGREB Oct 18 Ajax Amsterdam breathed new life
into their Champions League campaign by easing past Dinamo
Zagreb 2-0 in an entertaining Group D match on Tuesday.
The win gave Ajax four points from three games, level with
Olympique Lyon ahead of the reverse fixture against Dinamo in
the Amsterdam Arena on Nov. 2. Real Madrid lead the way with
nine points while the Croatians are bottom on zero.
Seeking their first Champions League win since 1999, Dinamo
fielded an attacking formation but Ajax always looked the more
likely winners and Derk Boerrigter's opening goal was no more
than they deserved at the Maksimir stadium.
The striker silenced a vociferous home crowd in the 49th
minute with a crisp low shot into the far corner of the net from
18 metres.
Christian Eriksen then made it 2-0 in the 90th minute when
he rounded the last defender and placed the ball beyond keeper
Ivan Kelava.
Ajax squandered a hatful of chances in a lively first half
as both sides threw caution to the wind.
Dinamo missed a good opportunity when Jerko Leko's effort
was well saved by Kenneth Vermeer.
The visitors came straight back with a swerving free kick by
captain Jan Vertonghen that was parried by Kelava into the path
of Siem de Jong who scuffed the rebound wide with the goal at
his mercy.
Kelava again came to Dinamo's rescue by denying Eriksen and
Boerrigter while the wasteful de Jong headed wide from close
range.
Dinamo striker Ante Rukavina then sliced a shot from the
edge of the penalty area high and wide after an excellent solo
run before a header by de Jong shaved the post at the other end
on the stroke of halftime.
After Boerrigter opened the scoring Ajax again wasted
several chances while Kelava produced a superb reflex save to
deny Theo Janssen when the midfielder was sent clean through
after a flowing move.
De Jong then hit the post and Domagoj Vida almost scored an
own goal before Eriksen sealed Ajax's win.
(Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic in Belgrade, editing by Tony
Jimenez. To comment on this story:
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)