ZAGREB Oct 18 Ajax Amsterdam breathed new life into their Champions League campaign by easing past Dinamo Zagreb 2-0 in an entertaining Group D match on Tuesday.

The win gave Ajax four points from three games, level with Olympique Lyon ahead of the reverse fixture against Dinamo in the Amsterdam Arena on Nov. 2. Real Madrid lead the way with nine points while the Croatians are bottom on zero.

Seeking their first Champions League win since 1999, Dinamo fielded an attacking formation but Ajax always looked the more likely winners and Derk Boerrigter's opening goal was no more than they deserved at the Maksimir stadium.

The striker silenced a vociferous home crowd in the 49th minute with a crisp low shot into the far corner of the net from 18 metres.

Christian Eriksen then made it 2-0 in the 90th minute when he rounded the last defender and placed the ball beyond keeper Ivan Kelava.

Ajax squandered a hatful of chances in a lively first half as both sides threw caution to the wind.

Dinamo missed a good opportunity when Jerko Leko's effort was well saved by Kenneth Vermeer.

The visitors came straight back with a swerving free kick by captain Jan Vertonghen that was parried by Kelava into the path of Siem de Jong who scuffed the rebound wide with the goal at his mercy.

Kelava again came to Dinamo's rescue by denying Eriksen and Boerrigter while the wasteful de Jong headed wide from close range.

Dinamo striker Ante Rukavina then sliced a shot from the edge of the penalty area high and wide after an excellent solo run before a header by de Jong shaved the post at the other end on the stroke of halftime.

After Boerrigter opened the scoring Ajax again wasted several chances while Kelava produced a superb reflex save to deny Theo Janssen when the midfielder was sent clean through after a flowing move.

De Jong then hit the post and Domagoj Vida almost scored an own goal before Eriksen sealed Ajax's win. (Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic in Belgrade, editing by Tony Jimenez. To comment on this story: sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)