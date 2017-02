July 30 Dinamo Zagreb have been fined 25,000 euros ($33,100) by UEFA for racist chanting by their supporters during a Champions League qualifier, European soccer's governing body said on Tuesday.

The punishment was for incidents during Dinamo's 1-0 home win against Luxembourg's CS Fola Esch in the Champions League second qualifying round last week.

In addition to the fine, Dinamo were ordered to close part of their stadium when they take on Moldova's Sheriff Tiraspol in the third qualifying round, first leg, later on Tuesday. ($1 = 0.7545 euros) (Writing by Justin Palmer, editing by Toby Davis)