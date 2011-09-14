Soccer-Dortmund beat Hertha on penalties in German Cup
BERLIN, Feb 8 Borussia Dortmund beat Hertha Berlin 3-2 on penalties to reach the German Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday after the match finished 1-1 after extra time.
ZAGREB, Sept 14 A second-half goal by Angel Di Maria helped Real Madrid make a flying start to their Champions League Group D campaign with a 1-0 win at Dinamo Zagreb on Wednesday.
Di Maria's fierce left-foot drive from 12 metres finished off a well-worked move across the edge of the Dinamo penalty box in the 53rd minute at the Maksimir stadium.
It was the only time Real, who had banned coach Jose Mourinho watching high up in the stands, could beat inspired 6-foot-5 goalkeeper Ivan Kelava who pulled off a string of excellent saves for the home team.
The only blot on the night for the nine-times European champions was the 73rd-minute dismissal of left back Marcelo for a second yellow card. (Editing by Tony Jimenez. To comment on this story: sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
BERLIN, Feb 8 Borussia Dortmund beat Hertha Berlin 3-2 on penalties to reach the German Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday after the match finished 1-1 after extra time.
Feb 8 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the Ligue 1 on Wednesday 23 Edinson Cavani (Paris St Germain) 19 Alexandre Lacazette (Olympique Lyon) 14 Radamel Falcao (Monaco) Bafetimbi Gomis (Olympique Marseille) 11 Alassane Plea (Nice) 10 Ivan Santini (Caen) 9 Mario Balotelli (Nice) 8 Valere Germain (Monaco) Ryad Boudebouz (Montpellier HSC) Steve Mounie (Montpellier HSC) Lucas Moura
Feb 8 (Gracenote) - Results from the German Cup Last 16 matches on Wednesday Last 16 Wednesday, February 8 Borussia Dortmund - Hertha Berlin 1-1 (halftime: 0-1, 90 mins: 1-1, penalty shootout: 3-2) Borussia Dortmund win 3-2 on penalties. Hanover 96 (II) - Eintracht Frankfurt 1-2 (halftime: 0-0) Sportfreunde Lotte (III) - TSV 1860 Munich (II) 2-0 (halftime: 1-0) SV Sandhausen (