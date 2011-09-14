ZAGREB, Sept 14 A second-half goal by Angel Di Maria helped Real Madrid make a flying start to their Champions League Group D campaign with a 1-0 win at Dinamo Zagreb on Wednesday.

Di Maria's fierce left-foot drive from 12 metres finished off a well-worked move across the edge of the Dinamo penalty box in the 53rd minute at the Maksimir stadium.

It was the only time Real, who had banned coach Jose Mourinho watching high up in the stands, could beat inspired 6-foot-5 goalkeeper Ivan Kelava who pulled off a string of excellent saves for the home team.

The only blot on the night for the nine-times European champions was the 73rd-minute dismissal of left back Marcelo for a second yellow card.