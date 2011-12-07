(Adds detail)
* Four-goal Gomis leads Lyon charge
* French side edge out Ajax on goal difference
* Heaviest European defeat for Dinamo
ZAGREB, Dec 7 Olympique Lyon staged an
astonishing fightback to earn a 7-1 win at Dinamo Zagreb in
their Champions League Group D match on Wednesday and reach the
knockout stage of the competition.
The French side went through after Ajax Amsterdam, who
started the night three points ahead of them with a vastly
superior goal difference, were beaten 3-0 at home by group
winners Real Madrid.
Lyon fell behind in the 40th minute to 10-man Dinamo, who
had midfielder Jerko Leko sent off for a second bookable foul
midway through the first half, before striker Batefimbi Gomis
scored four goals to lead their charge into the last 16.
Maxime Gonalons, Lisandro Lopez and Jimmy Briand netted
Lyon's other goals to inflict the heaviest defeat for Dinamo in
European competition, leaving the Croatian champions rooted to
the bottom of the group with no points from six games.
Needing an emphatic win to give themselves a realistic
chance of going through to the last 16, Lyon came out in an
attacking 4-3-3 formation with Briand and Alexandre Lacazette
alongside Gomis up front.
Plenty of empty seats in the Maksimir stadium and freezing
weather only galvanised both teams to produce an entertaining
first half, with both goalkeepers pulling off several fine
saves in the opening stages.
Dinamo's Ivan Kelava was let off the hook when Briand
chipped his shot wide of the far post in the 15th minute, before
he denied Lacazette and former team mate Dejan Lovren.
Kelava's opposite number Hugo Lloris kept out stinging shots
from Fatos Beqiraj and Luis Ibanez at the other end but was
powerless when Dinamo took a 40th-minute lead through 17-year
old midfielder Mateo Kovacic.
Lloris did superbly to parry a pair of close-range shots
from Beqiraj but the second rebound fell kindly for Kovacic, who
slid in ahead of a defender and buried the ball into the roof
of the net.
Lyon piled on the pressure in search of an equaliser and
drew level on the stroke of halftime, when Gomis bundled the
ball over the line after Aly Cissokho's deflected cross sailed
over the stranded Kelava.
Lyon then came charging out after the interval and
reinvigorated their hopes with three quickfire
goals in six minutes early in the second half.
Gonalons steered home a corner which was nodded into his
path in the 47th minute before Briand robbed a defender of the
ball almost straight from the restart and squared it for Gomis
to hit the empty net from 13 metres.
Gomis was on target again in the 51st minute after
Cissokho raced down the left flank and delivered a sharp low
cross which the robust hitman tapped in from close range.
Lyon's incessant pressure carved out another chance for
Gomis on the hour, when he hit the post with an acrobatic
volley, before second half substitute Lisandro made it 5-1 with
a clinical finish in the 64th minute.
Man of the match Gomis scored his fourth just five minutes
later, side-footing yet another superb cross by Cissokho into
the top left corner past the despairing reach of Kelava.
Briand then made it 7-1 when he placed the ball past Kelava
from the edge of the penalty area after a defence-splitting pass
from the halfway line put him through.
