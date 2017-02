ZAGREB Dec 4 Dinamo Zagreb ended an 11-game losing streak in the Champions League when they drew 1-1 with Dynamo Kiev on Tuesday in a Group A tie interrupted by heavy snowfall.

Andriy Yarmolenko put the visitors in front on the stroke of halftime but a penalty by Ivan Krstanovic deep into stoppage time at the end of the game earned Zagreb a point.

Zagreb finished bottom of the group with one point from six games, four points adrift of Kiev who qualified for the Europa League in third spot.

Paris St Germain (15 points) and Porto (13) went through to the last 16 of the Champions League after the French side defeated the 2004 winners 2-1 at the Parc des Princes. (Writing by David Spaic Kovacic; editing by Tony Jimenez)