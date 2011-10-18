ZAGREB Oct 18 Ajax Amsterdam kept alive their hopes of reaching the Champions League knockout stage with a 2-0 win at Croatians Dinamo Zagreb in an entertaining Group D match on Tuesday.

The result gave Ajax four points from three games ahead of the reverse fixture in the Amsterdam Arena on Nov. 2. Dinamo are still bottom with no points.

Seeking their first Champions League win since 1999, Dinamo fielded an attacking formation but Ajax always looked the more likely winners and Derk Boerrigter's opening goal was no more than they deserved at the Maksimir stadium.

The striker silenced a vociferous home crowd in the 49th minute with a crisp low shot into the far corner of the net from 18 metres after good work by Miralem Sulejmani who beat three men before threading a defence-splitting pass through the middle.

Christian Eriksen added a second goal on 90 minutes.