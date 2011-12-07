ZAGREB Dec 7 Olympique Lyon staged an astonishing fightback to earn a 7-1 win at Dinamo Zagreb in their Champions League Group D match on Wednesday and reach the knockout stage of the competition.

The French side went through on goal difference after Ajax Amsterdam, who started the night three points ahead of them with a vastly superior goal difference, were beaten 3-0 at home by group winners Real Madrid.

Lyon fell behind in the 40th minute to 10-man Dinamo, who had midfielder Jerko Leko sent off for a second bookable foul midway through the first half, before striker Batefimbi Gomis scored four goals to lead their charge into the last 16.

Maxime Gonalons, Lisandro Lopez and Jimmy Briand netted Lyon's other goals to inflict the heaviest defeat for Dinamo in European competition, leaving the Croatian champions rooted to the bottom of the group with no points from six games.