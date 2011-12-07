ZAGREB Dec 7 Olympique Lyon staged an
astonishing fightback to earn a 7-1 win at Dinamo Zagreb in
their Champions League Group D match on Wednesday and reach the
knockout stage of the competition.
The French side went through on goal difference after Ajax
Amsterdam, who started the night three points ahead of them with
a vastly superior goal difference, were beaten 3-0 at home by
group winners Real Madrid.
Lyon fell behind in the 40th minute to 10-man Dinamo, who
had midfielder Jerko Leko sent off for a second bookable foul
midway through the first half, before striker Batefimbi Gomis
scored four goals to lead their charge into the last 16.
Maxime Gonalons, Lisandro Lopez and Jimmy Briand netted
Lyon's other goals to inflict the heaviest defeat for Dinamo in
European competition, leaving the Croatian champions rooted to
the bottom of the group with no points from six games.
