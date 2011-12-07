REFILE-Reuters Sports Schedule at 0001 GMT on Wednesday, Feb 8
(Amends headline, no change to text) Reuters sports schedule at 0001 GMT on Wednesday:
(Adds teams)
Dec 7 Dinamo Zagreb 1 Olympique Lyon 7 - Champions League Group D result:
At the Maksimir stadium, Zagreb
Scorer:
Dinamo Zagreb: Mateo Kovacic 40
Olympique Lyon: Bafetimbi Gomis 45, 48, 52, 70, Maxime Gonalons 47, Lisandro Lopez 64, Jimmy Briand 75
Red card: Jerko Leko (Dinamo Zagreb) 28
Halftime: 1-1
Teams:
Dinamo Zagreb: 30-Ivan Kelava; 3-Luis Ibanez, 6-Arijan Ademi, 24-Domagoj Vida, 14-Sime Vrsaljko; 8-Mateo Kovacic (23-Nikola Pokrivac 80), 16-Milan Badelj, 5-Adrian Calello, 7-Jerko Leko; 10-Sammir (20-Mehmed Alispahic 66), 21-Fatos Beqiraj (18-Mario Situm 55).
Olympique Lyon: 1-Hugo Lloris; 20-Aly Cissokho, 4-Bakary Kone, 5-Dejan Lovren (9-Lisandro Lopez 54), 14-Mouhamadou Dabo; 8-Yoann Gourcuff, 15-Gueida Fofana, 21-Maxime Gonalons, 17-Alexandre Lacazette (10-Ederson 65); 18-Batefimbi Gomis, 19-Jimmy Briand.
Referee: Mark Clattenburg (England) (Editing by Toby Davis)
(Amends headline, no change to text) Reuters sports schedule at 0001 GMT on Wednesday:
Feb 7 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Ligue 1 matches on Tuesday Paris St Germain 2 Edinson Cavani 70, Lucas Moura 90+2 Lille 1 Nicolas De Preville 86 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 42,885 - - - Caen 0 Girondins Bordeaux 4 Diego Rolan 11, Francois Kamano 22,63, Jaroslav Plasil 90 Halftime: 0-2;Attendance: 15,542 - - - Montpellier HSC 1 Vitorino H
BARCELONA, Feb 7 Luis Suarez scored and was sent off as holders Barcelona reached a fourth successive King's Cup final after drawing 1-1 with a resilient Atletico Madrid in an action-packed semi-final second leg on Tuesday.