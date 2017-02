(Updates with match resuming)

ZAGREB Dec 4 The Champions League Group A match between Dinamo Zagreb and Dynamo Kiev resumed after a brief delay on Tuesday because of heavy snowfall.

Referee Stanislav Todorov led both teams off the pitch in the Croatian capital in the 10th minute.

The match was halted for around 15 minutes while groundstaff painted the lines on the pitch red. Snow continued to fall as the game got underway again. (Writing by Justin Palmer in London, editing by Ed Osmond)