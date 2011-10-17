Oct 17 Champions League disciplinary situation ahead of the third round of group stage matches (1845 GMT kick off unless stated)

Playing on Tuesday

Group A

Napoli v Bayern Munich

Misses next match if booked: Salvatore Aronica, Paolo Cannavaro (both Napoli)

Manchester City v Villarreal

Suspended: Mario Balotelli (Manchester City)

-

Group B

CSKA Moscow v Trabzonspor (1600)

Suspended: Burak Yilmaz (Trabzonspor)

Misses next match if booked: Alanzinho (Trabzonspor)

-

Group D

Dinamo Zagreb v Ajax Amsterdam

Suspended: Sime Vrsaljko (Dinamo Zagreb)

Misses next match if booked: Jerko Leko (Dinamo Zagreb)

- -

Playing on Wednesday

Group E

Chelsea v Racing Genk

Misses next match if booked: Daniel Pudil (Racing Genk)

-

Group F

Olympique Marseille v Arsenal

Suspended: Rod Fanni, Jordan Ayew (both Olympique Marseille)

Misses next match if booked: Jeremy Morel (Olympique Marseille)

-

Group G

Shakhtar Donetsk v Zenit St Petersburg

Suspended: Yaroslav Rakitskiy (Shakhtar Donetsk)

Porto v APOEL Nicosia

Suspended: Jorge Fucile (Porto)

-

Group H

AC Milan v BATE Borisov

Suspended: Gennaro Gattuso (AC Milan)

Barcelona v Viktoria Plzen

Misses next match if booked: Dani Alves (Barcelona)

- - - -

