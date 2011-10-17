UPDATE 1-Soccer-Bullet point preview of Premier League fixtures
LONDON, Feb 9 Following are match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of matchday 25 of the Premier League on Feb 11, 12 and 13 (1500 unless stated):
Oct 17 Champions League disciplinary situation ahead of the third round of group stage matches (1845 GMT kick off unless stated)
Playing on Tuesday
Group A
Napoli v Bayern Munich
Misses next match if booked: Salvatore Aronica, Paolo Cannavaro (both Napoli)
Manchester City v Villarreal
Suspended: Mario Balotelli (Manchester City)
-
Group B
CSKA Moscow v Trabzonspor (1600)
Suspended: Burak Yilmaz (Trabzonspor)
Misses next match if booked: Alanzinho (Trabzonspor)
-
Group D
Dinamo Zagreb v Ajax Amsterdam
Suspended: Sime Vrsaljko (Dinamo Zagreb)
Misses next match if booked: Jerko Leko (Dinamo Zagreb)
- -
Playing on Wednesday
Group E
Chelsea v Racing Genk
Misses next match if booked: Daniel Pudil (Racing Genk)
-
Group F
Olympique Marseille v Arsenal
Suspended: Rod Fanni, Jordan Ayew (both Olympique Marseille)
Misses next match if booked: Jeremy Morel (Olympique Marseille)
-
Group G
Shakhtar Donetsk v Zenit St Petersburg
Suspended: Yaroslav Rakitskiy (Shakhtar Donetsk)
Porto v APOEL Nicosia
Suspended: Jorge Fucile (Porto)
-
Group H
AC Milan v BATE Borisov
Suspended: Gennaro Gattuso (AC Milan)
Barcelona v Viktoria Plzen
Misses next match if booked: Dani Alves (Barcelona)
- - - -
LONDON, Feb 9 Everton can match striker Romelu Lukaku's ambition and keep the Belgium international at Goodison Park, manager Ronald Koeman said on Thursday.
Feb 9 Midfielder Cheick Tiote has completed a switch to Chinese second-division side Beijing Enterprises from Newcastle United, the English club said on Thursday.