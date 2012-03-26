Soccer-No excuses for Wenger as pressure mounts
MUNICH, Feb 15 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger was not looking for excuses after his team were demolished 5-1 by Bayern Munich in their Champions League round of 16 first-leg game on Wednesday.
March 26 Champions League disciplinary situation ahead of the quarter-final first-leg fixtures
Playing on Tuesday
APOEL Nicosia v Real Madrid
Suspended: Gustavo Manduca (APOEL); Xabi Alonso (Real Madrid)
Misses next match if booked: Paulo Jorge, Marcelo Oliveira, Esteban Solari, Ivan Trickovski, Nektarios Alexandrou, Marcinho (all APOEL)
Benfica v Chelsea
Misses next match if booked: Artur, Ezequiel Garay (both Benfica); Ashley Cole, David Luiz (both Chelsea)
Playing on Wednesday
Olympique Marseille v Bayern Munich
Suspended: Souleymane Diawara, Steve Mandanda (both Marseille)
Misses next match if booked: Alou Diarra, Jeremy Morel, Morgan Amalfitano, Andre Ayew (all Marseille); Jerome Boateng, Thomas Mueller, Bastian Schweinsteiger (all Bayern)
AC Milan v Barcelona
Suspended: Mark van Bommel (AC Milan)
Misses next match if booked: Antonio Nocerino (AC Milan); Carles Puyol (Barcelona)
Feb 15 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Champions League Last 16 first leg matches on Wednesday Wednesday, February 15 Real Madrid 3 Karim Benzema 18, Toni Kroos 49, Casemiro 54 Napoli 1 Lorenzo Insigne 8 Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 78,000 - - - Bayern Munich 5 Arjen Robben 11, Robert Lewandowski 53, Thiago 56,63, Thomas Mueller 88 Arsenal 1 Alexis Sanchez 30
MUNICH, Feb 15 Bayern Munich crushed Arsenal 5-1 in their Champions League round of 16 first leg on Wednesday, scoring three goals in a dazzling 10-minute spell in the second half to extend their record to 16 consecutive home wins in the competition.