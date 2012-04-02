April 2 Champions League disciplinary situation
ahead of the quarter-final, second-leg fixtures:
Playing on Tuesday
Bayern Munich v Olympique Marseille
Suspended: Bastian Schweinsteiger (Bayern Munich); Alou
Diarra (Marseille)
Misses next match if booked: Jerome Boateng, Thomas Mueller,
Luiz Gustavo, Toni Kroos (all Bayern); Jeremy Morel, Morgan
Amalfitano, Andre Ayew, Stephane Mbia (all Marseille)
-
Barcelona v AC Milan
Misses next match if booked: Carles Puyol (Barcelona);
Antonio Nocerino, Massimo Ambrosini and Alessandro Nesta (all AC
Milan)
- -
Playing on Wednesday
Real Madrid v APOEL Nicosia
Misses next match if booked: Paulo Jorge, Marcelo Oliveira,
Esteban Solari, Ivan Trickovski, Nektarios Alexandrou, Marcinho
(all APOEL)
-
Chelsea v Benfica
Misses next match if booked: Ashley Cole, David Luiz, Raul
Meireles (all Chelsea); Artur, Luisao, Javi Garcia, Bruno Cesar,
Ezequiel Garay (all Benfica)