April 2 Champions League disciplinary situation ahead of the quarter-final, second-leg fixtures:

Playing on Tuesday

Bayern Munich v Olympique Marseille

Suspended: Bastian Schweinsteiger (Bayern Munich); Alou Diarra (Marseille)

Misses next match if booked: Jerome Boateng, Thomas Mueller, Luiz Gustavo, Toni Kroos (all Bayern); Jeremy Morel, Morgan Amalfitano, Andre Ayew, Stephane Mbia (all Marseille)

Barcelona v AC Milan

Misses next match if booked: Carles Puyol (Barcelona); Antonio Nocerino, Massimo Ambrosini and Alessandro Nesta (all AC Milan)

Playing on Wednesday

Real Madrid v APOEL Nicosia

Misses next match if booked: Paulo Jorge, Marcelo Oliveira, Esteban Solari, Ivan Trickovski, Nektarios Alexandrou, Marcinho (all APOEL)

Chelsea v Benfica

Misses next match if booked: Ashley Cole, David Luiz, Raul Meireles (all Chelsea); Artur, Luisao, Javi Garcia, Bruno Cesar, Ezequiel Garay (all Benfica)