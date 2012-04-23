Soccer-Benitez says he is committed to Newcastle
LONDON, Feb 3 Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez assured fans he was not about to walk away after media reports suggested he was frustrated by the club's lack of signings in the transfer window.
April 23 Champions League disciplinary situation ahead of the semi-final, second-leg fixtures:
Playing on Tuesday
Barcelona v Chelsea
Misses next match if booked: Branislav Ivanovic, Ashley Cole, David Luiz, Raul Meireles, Ramires (all Chelsea); Carles Puyol, Javier Mascherano (both Barcelona)
- -
Playing on Wednesday
Real Madrid v Bayern Munich
Misses next match if booked: Xabi Alonso, Fabio Coentrao, Gonzalo Higuain, Sergio Ramos (all Real Madrid); Jerome Boateng, Thomas Mueller, David Alaba, Luiz Gustavo, Toni Kroos, Holger Badstuber, Philipp Lahm (all Bayern Munich).
LONDON, Feb 3 Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez assured fans he was not about to walk away after media reports suggested he was frustrated by the club's lack of signings in the transfer window.
Feb 3 Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has a big future with the club despite being dropped to the bench in recent weeks, manager Pep Guardiola said on Friday.
Feb 3 Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has found it hard to forget his side's humiliating 3-0 defeat at Arsenal in September and urged his player to make amends when the London rivals meet at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.