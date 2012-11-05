UPDATE 1-Soccer-Manchester United handed tough Europa league draw
Feb 24 Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho said Friday's draw for the last 16 of the Europa League against Russian side Rostov has been unkind to his team, the favourites.
Nov 5 Champions League disciplinary situation ahead of the fourth round of group stage matches Playing on Tuesday (1945 unless stated) Group A Dynamo Kiev v Porto Misses next match if booked: Denys Garmash (Dynamo Kiev) - - Group B Olympiakos Piraeus v Montpellier HSC Misses next match if booked: Souleymane Camara (Montpellier); Pablo Contreras (Olympiakos) - - Group C Anderlecht v Zenit St Petersburg Suspended: Marcin Wasilewski (Anderlecht) Misses next match if booked: Viktor Faizulin (Zenit St Petersburg) - AC Milan v Malaga Misses next match if booked: Martin Demichelis, Manuel Iturra (both Malaga); Philippe Mexes, Daniele Bonera (both AC Milan) - - Group D Manchester City v Ajax Amsterdam Misses next match if booked: Vincent Kompany, Yaya Toure (both Manchester City) - - Playing on Wednesday Group E Juventus v Nordsjaelland Misses next match if booked: Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus); Ivan Runje, Patrick Mtiliga (both Nordsjaelland) - Chelsea v Shakhtar Donetsk Misses next match if booked: Tomas Hubschman - - Group F Valencia v BATE Borisov Suspended: Aleksandr Pavlov (BATE Borisov) Misses next match if booked: Roberto Soldado (Valencia) - Bayern Munich v Lille Misses next match if booked: Lucas Digne, Benoit Pedretti(both Lille) - - Group G Benfica v Spartak Moscow Suspended: Luisao, Nemanja Matic (Benfica) Misses next match if booked: Bruno Cesar (Benfica), Marek Suchy (Spartak Moscow) - Celtic v Barcelona Suspended: Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) Misses next match if booked: Victor Wanyama (Celtic) - - Group H CFR Cluj v Galatasaray Suspended: Matias Aguirregaray (Cluj); Felipe Melo (Galatasaray) Misses next match if booked: Rafael Bastos (Cluj) - - - - (Editing by Toby Davis)
Feb 24 Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho said Friday's draw for the last 16 of the Europa League against Russian side Rostov has been unkind to his team, the favourites.
Feb 24 Manager Juergen Klopp said Liverpool have taken a step in the right direction with plans to move away from their long-time first team training base in Melwood to a redeveloped site in Kirkby, where their youth academy is located.
* Lineker sheds tears for Leicester manager (recasts with latest reactions)