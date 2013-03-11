March 11 Champions League disciplinary situation ahead of the last-16, second-leg fixtures (all matches 1945 GMT, first-leg score in brackets).

Playing on Tuesday

Schalke 04 v Galatasaray (1-1)

Suspended: Jermaine Jones (Schalke 04)

Misses next match if booked: Marco Hoeger, Joel Matip (both Schalke 04); Albert Riera, Burak Yilmaz, Dany Nounkeu, Nordin Amrabat, Selcuk Inan (all Galatasaray)

-

Barcelona v AC Milan (0-2)

Misses next match if booked: Javier Mascherano, Pedro Rodriguez, Adriano, Alex Song (all Barcelona); Mathieu Flamini, Riccardo Montolivo, Daniele Bonera, Philippe Mexes (all AC Milan)

- -

Playing on Wednesday

Malaga v Porto (0-1)

Misses next match if booked: Weligton, Sergio Sanchez, Manuel Iturra (all Malaga); Abdoulaye Ba (Porto)

-

Bayern Munich v Arsenal (3-1)

Suspended: Jerome Boateng, Bastian Schweinsteiger (Bayern Munich)

Misses next match if booked: Dante, Javi Martinez (both Bayern Munich); Laurent Koscielny, Santi Cazorla, Mikel Arteta, Lukas Podolski, Aaron Ramsey, Thomas Vermaelen (all Arsenal) (Editing by Toby Davis)