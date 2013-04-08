April 8 Champions League disciplinary situation ahead of the quarter-final, second leg matches

Playing on Tuesday

Borussia Dortmund v Malaga

Suspended: Weligton, Manuel Iturra (both Malaga)

Misses next match if booked: Kevin Grosskreutz (Borussia Dortmund), Martin Demichelis, Sergio Sanchez (both Malaga)

-

Galatasaray v Real Madrid

Suspended: Dany Nounkeu, Burak Yilmaz (both Galatasaray), Sergio Ramos, Xabi Alonso (both Real Madrid)

Misses next match if booked: Selcuk Inan, Felipe Melo, Albert Riera, Didier Drogba, Nordin Amrabat (all Galatasaray), Michael Essien (Real Madrid)

- -

Playing on Wednesday

Barcelona v Paris St Germain

Suspended: Javier Mascherano (Barcelona), Blaise Matuidi (PSG)

Misses next match if booked: Gerard Pique, Jordi Alba, Adriano, Alex Song (all Barcelona), Thiago Silva, Ezequiel Lavezzi (both PSG)

-

Juventus v Bayern Munich

Suspended: Arturo Vidal, Stephan Lichtsteiner (both Juventus)

Misses next match if booked: Giorgio Chiellini, Claudio Marchisio (both Juventus), Dante, Mario Mandzukic, Philipp Lahm, Luiz Gustavo (all Bayern) (Editing by Tom Pilcher)