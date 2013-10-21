Oct 21 Champions League disciplinary situation ahead of this week's group stage matches. Playing on Tuesday Group E Schalke 04 v Chelsea Misses next match if booked: Marco Hoeger (Schalke 04) - - Group F Olympique Marseille v Napoli Misses next match if booked: Nicolas N'Koulou (Olympique Marseille) - - Group G Porto v Zenit St Petersburg Suspended: Axel Witsel (Zenit St Petersburg) Misses next match if booked: Igor Smolnikov, Tomas Hubocan (both Zenit St Petersburg) - - Group H Celtic v Ajax Amsterdam Suspended subject to appeal: Scott Brown (Celtic) - - - - Playing on Wednesday Group C Anderlecht v Paris St Germain Misses next match if booked: Gregory van der Wiel (Paris St Germain), Massimo Bruno (Anderlecht) - - Group D Bayern Munich v Viktoria Plzen Suspended: Jerome Boateng (Bayern Munich) (Compiled by Toby Davis)