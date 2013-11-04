Nov 4 Champions League disciplinary situation ahead of this week's group stage matches. Playing on Tuesday Group A Real Sociedad v Manchester United Misses next match if booked: Markel Bergara, Carlos Vela (both Real Sociedad) - - Group B Juventus v Real Madrid Suspended: Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus) Misses next match if booked: Arturo Vidal (Juventus), Luka Modric (Real Madrid) - FC Copenhagen v Galatasaray Misses next match if booked: Thomas Delaney (FC Copenhagen) - - Group C Paris St Germain v Anderlecht Misses next match if booked: Gregory van der Wiel (Paris St Germain), Massimo Bruno, Fabrice N'Sakala (both Anderlecht) - Olympiakos Piraeus v Benfica Misses next match if booked: Giannis Maniatis (Olympiakos), Nicolas Gaitan, Enzo Perez (both Benfica) - - Group D Viktoria Plzen v Bayern Munich Misses next match if booked: David Limbersky (Viktoria Plzen) - - - Playing on Wednesday Group E Chelsea v Schalke 04 Misses next match if booked: Marco Hoeger (Schalke 04) - - Group F Borussia Dortmund v Arsenal Misses next match if booked: Sven Bender (Borussia Dortmund) - Napoli v Olympique Marseille Misses next match if booked: Nicolas N'Koulou (Olympique Marseille) - - Group G Zenit St Petersburg v Porto Suspended: Axel Witsel (Zenit St Petersburg), Hector Herrera (Porto) Misses next match if booked: Igor Smolnikov, Tomas Hubocan (both Zenit St Petersburg) - Atletico Madrid v Austria Vienna Misses next match if booked: Juanfran (Atletico Madrid), Philipp Hosiner (Austria Vienna) - - Group H Ajax Amsterdam v Celtic Suspended: Scott Brown, Nir Biton (both Celtic) - - Barcelona v AC Milan Misses next match if booked: Cesc Fabregas, Alexis Sanchez (both Barcelona) (Compiled by Josh Reich; editing by Toby Davis)