Soccer-Van Dijk not for sale, Southampton want core group intact
Feb 28 Southampton have no plans to sell defender Virgil van Dijk and are determined to retain the core group of the current team, chairman Ralph Krueger has said.
Dec 9 Champions League disciplinary situation. Playing on Tuesday Group A Manchester United v Shakhtar Donetsk Misses next match if booked: Alex Teixeira, Yaroslav Rakitskiy (both Shakhtar Donetsk) - Real Sociedad v Bayer Leverkusen Misses next match if booked: Carlos Vela (Real Sociedad); Emre Can (Bayer Leverkusen) - - Group B Galatasaray v Juventus Misses next match if booked: Albert Riera, Felipe Melo (both Galatasaray), Arturo Vidal (Juventus) - FC Copenhagen v Real Madrid Suspended: Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid) Misses next match if booked: Thomas Delaney, Olof Mellberg(FC Copenhagen) - - Group C Benfica v Paris St Germain Suspended: Gregory van der Wiel, Marco Verratti (both Paris St Germain) Misses next match if booked: Nicolas Gaitan, Enzo Perez (both Benfica) - Olympiakos Piraeus v Anderlecht Suspended: Giannis Maniatis (Olympiakos), Massimo Bruno (Anderlecht) Misses next match if booked: Alejandro Dominguez, Kostas Manolas, Vladimir Weiss (all Olympiakos); Fabrice N'Sakala, Aleksandar Mitrovic (both Anderlecht) - - Group D Bayern Munich v Manchester City Suspended: Yaya Toure (Manchester City) Misses next match if booked: James Milner (Manchester City) - Viktoria Plzen v CSKA Moscow Misses next match if booked: David Limbersky, Roman Hubnik (both Viktoria Plzen) - - Playing on Wednesday Group E Schalke 04 v Basel Suspended: Jermaine Jones (Schalke 04) Misses next match if booked: Marco Hoeger, Roman Neustaedter (both Schalke 04); Fabian Schaer (Basel) - Chelsea v Steaua Bucharest Suspended: Alexandru Bourceanu (Steaua Bucharest) Misses next match if booked: Lukasz Szukala, Federico Piovaccari (both Steaua Bucharest) - - Group F Olympique Marseille v Borussia Dortmund Suspended: Nicolas N'Koulou, Alaixys Romao (both Olympique Marseille) Misses next match if booked: Dimitri Payet (Olympique Marseille); Sven Bender, Robert Lewandowski (both Borussia Dortmund) - Napoli v Arsenal Misses next match if booked: Federico Fernandez - - Group G Austria Vienna v Zenit St Petersburg Misses next match if booked: Philipp Hosiner, Christian Ramsebner, Markus Suttner, Marin Leovac (all Austria Vienna); Igor Smolnikov, Tomas Hubocan (both Zenit St Petersburg) - Atletico Madrid v Porto Suspended: Juanfran (Atletico Madrid) Misses next match if booked: Raul Garcia (Atletico Madrid); Alex Sandro (Porto) - - Group H AC Milan v Ajax Amsterdam Suspended: Joel Veltman (Ajax Amsterdam) Misses next match if booked: Sulley Muntari (AC Milan); Stefano Denswil (Ajax Amsterdam) - Barcelona v Celtic Suspended: Cesc Fabregas (Barcelona), Emilio Izaguirre (Celtic) Misses next match if booked: Georgios Samaras, Virgil van Dijk (both Celtic) - - (Editing by Toby Davis)
Feb 28 Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has likened himself to a lion after his brace in Sunday's 3-2 League Cup final win over Southampton took his goal tally to 26 this season.
Feb 28 Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said everyone at the Premier League club was playing for his future following Monday's 3-1 loss by struggling champions Leicester City.