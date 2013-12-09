Dec 9 Champions League disciplinary situation. Playing on Tuesday Group A Manchester United v Shakhtar Donetsk Misses next match if booked: Alex Teixeira, Yaroslav Rakitskiy (both Shakhtar Donetsk) - Real Sociedad v Bayer Leverkusen Misses next match if booked: Carlos Vela (Real Sociedad); Emre Can (Bayer Leverkusen) - - Group B Galatasaray v Juventus Misses next match if booked: Albert Riera, Felipe Melo (both Galatasaray), Arturo Vidal (Juventus) - FC Copenhagen v Real Madrid Suspended: Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid) Misses next match if booked: Thomas Delaney, Olof Mellberg(FC Copenhagen) - - Group C Benfica v Paris St Germain Suspended: Gregory van der Wiel, Marco Verratti (both Paris St Germain) Misses next match if booked: Nicolas Gaitan, Enzo Perez (both Benfica) - Olympiakos Piraeus v Anderlecht Suspended: Giannis Maniatis (Olympiakos), Massimo Bruno (Anderlecht) Misses next match if booked: Alejandro Dominguez, Kostas Manolas, Vladimir Weiss (all Olympiakos); Fabrice N'Sakala, Aleksandar Mitrovic (both Anderlecht) - - Group D Bayern Munich v Manchester City Suspended: Yaya Toure (Manchester City) Misses next match if booked: James Milner (Manchester City) - Viktoria Plzen v CSKA Moscow Misses next match if booked: David Limbersky, Roman Hubnik (both Viktoria Plzen) - - Playing on Wednesday Group E Schalke 04 v Basel Suspended: Jermaine Jones (Schalke 04) Misses next match if booked: Marco Hoeger, Roman Neustaedter (both Schalke 04); Fabian Schaer (Basel) - Chelsea v Steaua Bucharest Suspended: Alexandru Bourceanu (Steaua Bucharest) Misses next match if booked: Lukasz Szukala, Federico Piovaccari (both Steaua Bucharest) - - Group F Olympique Marseille v Borussia Dortmund Suspended: Nicolas N'Koulou, Alaixys Romao (both Olympique Marseille) Misses next match if booked: Dimitri Payet (Olympique Marseille); Sven Bender, Robert Lewandowski (both Borussia Dortmund) - Napoli v Arsenal Misses next match if booked: Federico Fernandez - - Group G Austria Vienna v Zenit St Petersburg Misses next match if booked: Philipp Hosiner, Christian Ramsebner, Markus Suttner, Marin Leovac (all Austria Vienna); Igor Smolnikov, Tomas Hubocan (both Zenit St Petersburg) - Atletico Madrid v Porto Suspended: Juanfran (Atletico Madrid) Misses next match if booked: Raul Garcia (Atletico Madrid); Alex Sandro (Porto) - - Group H AC Milan v Ajax Amsterdam Suspended: Joel Veltman (Ajax Amsterdam) Misses next match if booked: Sulley Muntari (AC Milan); Stefano Denswil (Ajax Amsterdam) - Barcelona v Celtic Suspended: Cesc Fabregas (Barcelona), Emilio Izaguirre (Celtic) Misses next match if booked: Georgios Samaras, Virgil van Dijk (both Celtic) - - (Editing by Toby Davis)