LONDON, Feb 17 Champions League disciplinary
situation ahead of this week's last 16, first-leg fixtures (all
matches 1945 GMT)
Playing on Tuesday
Manchester City v Barcelona
Suspended: James Milner (Manchester City)
Misses next match if booked: Pablo Zabaleta, Fernandinho
(both Manchester City)
-
Bayer Leverkusen v Paris St Germain
Suspended: Emre Can (Bayer Leverkusen)
Missed next match if booked: Lars Bender (Bayer Leverkusen)
- -
Playing on Wednesday
AC Milan v Atletico Madrid
Suspended: Riccardo Montolivo, Sulley Muntari (both AC
Milan)
Misses next match if booked: Mario Balotelli, Nigel de Jong
(both AC Milan); Raul Garcia (Atletico Madrid)
-
Arsenal v Bayern Munich
Suspended: Mikel Arteta (Arsenal)
Misses next match if booked: Aaron Ramsey (Arsenal); Dante
(Bayern Munich)
