March 10 Champions League disciplinary situation ahead of this week's last-16, second-leg fixtures (all matches 1945 GMT)
Playing on Tuesday
Atletico Madrid v AC Milan
Suspended: Riccardo Montolivo (AC Milan)
Misses next match if booked: Mario Balotelli, Nigel de Jong, Ignazio Abate (all AC Milan); Raul Garcia, Emiliano Insua (both Atletico Madrid)
- -
Bayern Munich v Arsenal
Suspended: Wojciech Szczesny (Arsenal)
Misses next match if booked: Tomas Rosicky, Aaron Ramsey (both Arsenal); Dante (Bayern Munich)
- - -
Playing on Wednesday
Barcelona v Manchester City
Suspended: Martin Demichelis (Manchester City)
Misses next match if booked: Aleksandar Kolarov, Fernandinho, Alvaro Negredo, Pablo Zabaleta (all Manchester City)
- -
Paris St Germain v Bayer Leverkusen
Suspended: Emir Spahic (Bayer Leverkusen)
Misses next match if booked: Lars Bender, Gonzalo Castro, Andres Guardado (all Bayer Leverkusen); Blaise Matuidi (Paris St Germain)
