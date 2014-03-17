March 17 Champions League disciplinary situation ahead of this week's last-16, second-leg fixtures (all matches 1945 GMT):

Playing on Tuesday

Chelsea v Galatasaray

Misses next match if booked: Felipe Melo, Fernando Muslera (both Galatasaray); John Obi Mikel, Ramires (both Chelsea)

-

Real Madrid v Schalke 04

Misses next match if booked: Roman Neustaedter, Benedikt Hoewedes, Marco Hoeger (all Schalke 04)

- -

Playing on Wednesday

Manchester United v Olympiakos Piraeus

Misses next match if booked: Alejandro Dominguez, David Fuster, Kostas Manolas (all Olympiakos); Patrice Evra (Manchester United)

-

Borussia Dortmund v Zenit St Petersburg

Misses next match if booked: Robert Lewandowski, Sven Bender (both Borussia Dortmund); Viktor Fayzulin, Tomas Hubocan, Roman Shirokov, Igor Smolnikov, Hulk (all Zenit St Petersburg) (Compiled by Toby Davis)