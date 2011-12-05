SHOWCASE-Soccer- Title is Chelsea's to lose - Wenger
LONDON, Feb 4 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger said the title was Chelsea's to lose after his side were outclassed 3-1 by the Premier League leaders at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.
LONDON Dec 5 Champions League disciplinary situation ahead of the sixth and final round of group stage matches (all 1945 GMT kick off)
Playing on Tuesday
Group E
Chelsea v Valencia
Misses next match if booked: David Luiz, Raul Meireles (both Chelsea), David Albelda, Ever Banega, Victor Ruiz (all Valencia)
-
Racing Genk v Bayer Leverkusen
Misses next match if booked: Omer Toprak, Michael Ballack, Michal Kadlec, Stefan Kiessling (all Bayer Leverkusen)
-
Group F
Olympiakos Pireaus v Arsenal
Misses next match if booked: Avraam Papadopoulos (Olympiakos Piraeus), Tomas Rosicky (Arsenal)
-
Borussia Dortmund v Olympique Marseille
Suspended: Marcel Schmelzer (Borussia Dortmund)
Misses next match if booked: Jeremy Morel (Olympique Marseille)
-
Group G
Porto v Zenit St Petersburg
Misses next match if booked: Nicolas Otamendi, Alvaro Pereira, James Rodriguez (all Porto), Domenico Criscito, Tomas Hubocan (both Zenit St Petersburg)
-
APOEL Nicosia v Shakhtar Donetsk
Misses next match if booked: Helio Pinto, Paulo Jorge (both APOEL Nicosia), Luiz Adriano, Olexandr Chyzhov (both Shakhtar Donetsk)
-
Group H
Barcelona v BATE Borisov
Misses next match if booked: Carles Puyol (Barcelona), Marko Simic, Edgar Olekhnovich (both BATE Borisov)
-
Viktoria Plzen v AC Milan
Suspended: Alberto Aquilani (AC Milan)
Misses next match if booked: Vaclav Pilar, Pavel Horvath (both Viktoria Plzen), Mark van Bommel (AC Milan)
-
Playing on Wednesday
Group A
Manchester City v Bayern Munich
Misses next match if booked: Mario Balotelli (Manchester City), Bastian Schweinsteiger (Bayern Munich)
-
Villarreal v Napoli
Misses next match if booked: Carlos Marchena, Jose Catala, Giuseppe Rossi (all Villarreal), Christian Maggio, Salvatore Aronica (both Napoli)
-
Group B
Lille v Trabzonspor
Suspended: David Rozehnal (Lille)
Misses next match if booked: Benoit Pedretti, Franck Beria (both Lille), Didier Zokora, Alanzinho, Arkadiusz Glowacki, Serkan Balci (all Trabzonspor)
-
Inter Milan v CSKA Moscow
Misses next match if booked: Cristian Chivu (Inter Milan) Pavel Mamaev, Kirill Nababkin (both CSKA Moscow)
-
Group C
Basel v Manchester United
Suspended: Michael Carrick (Manchester United)
Misses next match if booked: Benjamin Huggel, Marco Streller, Alexander Frei (all Basel)
-
Benfica v Otelul Galati
Suspended: Maxi Pereira (Benfica)
Misses next match if booked: Cornel Rapa (Otelul Galati), Pablo Aimar, Ezequiel Garay, Artur (all Benfica)
-
Group D
Dinamo Zagreb v Olympique Lyon
Misses next match if booked: Luis Ibanez, Adrian Calello, Jerko Leko, Sammir, Domagoj Vida (all Dinamo Zagreb) , Kim Kallstrom, Cris (both Olympique Lyon)
-
Ajax Amsterdam v Real Madrid
Misses next match if booked: Eyong Enoh (Ajax Amsterdam)
* Chelsea away to Burnley next, Arsenal host Hull City (Adds details, quotes)
Feb 4 A firm header from Marcos Alonso, a superb individual effort from Eden Hazard and a lob from Cesc Fabregas earned Premier League leaders Chelsea an emphatic 3-1 victory over Arsenal on Saturday.