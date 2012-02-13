Feb 13 Champions League disciplinary situation ahead of the round of 16, first leg fixtures:

Playing on Tuesday

Olympique Lyon v APOEL Nicosia

Misses next match if booked: Cris, Kim Kallstrom, Bafetimbi Gomis (all Lyon); Paulo Jorge, Marcelo Oliveira, Ivan Trickovski, Helio Pinto, Nektarios Alexandrou (all APOEL)

Bayer Leverkusen v Barcelona

Misses next match if booked: Stefan Kiessling, Michael Ballack, Eren Derdiyok, Omer Toprak, Michal Kadlec (all Bayer); Carles Puyol (Barcelona)

- - -

Playing on Wednesday

Zenit St Petersburg v Benfica

Misses next match if booked: Domenico Criscito, Tomas Hubocan (both Zenit); Artur, Pablo Aimar, Ezequiel Garay (all Benfica)

AC Milan v Arsenal

Misses next match if booked: Mark van Bommel, Massimo Ambrosini (both Milan); Tomas Rosicky (Arsenal)

- - - -

