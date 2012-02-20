Feb 20 Champions League disciplinary
situation ahead of the round of 16, first leg fixtures:
Playing on Tuesday
CSKA Moscow v Real Madrid
Suspended: Pavel Mamaev, Kiril Nababkin (both CSKA Moscow)
- -
Napoli v Chelsea
Misses next match if booked: Christian Maggio, Salvatore
Aronica (both Napoli); Raul Meireles, David Luiz (both Chelsea)
- - -
Playing on Wednesday
Olympique Marseille v Inter Milan
Misses next match if booked: Morgan Amalfitano, Andre Ayew,
Alou Diarra, Jeremy Morel (all Olympique Marseille); Cristian
Chivu (Inter Milan)
- -
Basel v Bayern Munich
Misses next match if booked: Alexander Frei, Benjamin
Huggel, Marco Streller, Granit Xhaka (all Basel), Bastian
Schweinsteiger (Bayern Munich)
- - - -
(Editing by Toby Davis. To comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
((tom.pilcher@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7933; Reuters
Messaging: tom.pilcher.reuters.com@reuters.net)
Please double-click on the newslink:
for soccer stories