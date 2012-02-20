Feb 20 Champions League disciplinary situation ahead of the round of 16, first leg fixtures:

Playing on Tuesday

CSKA Moscow v Real Madrid

Suspended: Pavel Mamaev, Kiril Nababkin (both CSKA Moscow)

- -

Napoli v Chelsea

Misses next match if booked: Christian Maggio, Salvatore Aronica (both Napoli); Raul Meireles, David Luiz (both Chelsea)

- - -

Playing on Wednesday

Olympique Marseille v Inter Milan

Misses next match if booked: Morgan Amalfitano, Andre Ayew, Alou Diarra, Jeremy Morel (all Olympique Marseille); Cristian Chivu (Inter Milan)

- -

Basel v Bayern Munich

Misses next match if booked: Alexander Frei, Benjamin Huggel, Marco Streller, Granit Xhaka (all Basel), Bastian Schweinsteiger (Bayern Munich)

- - - -

