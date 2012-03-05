March 5 Champions League disciplinary situation ahead of the round of 16, second leg fixtures (first leg scores in brackets):

Playing on Tuesday Benfica (2) v Zenit St Petersburg (3) Suspended: Pablo Aimar (Benfica) Misses next match if booked: Artur, Ezequiel Garay (both Benfica); Aleksandr Anyukov, Bruno Alves, Domenico Criscito and Tomas Hubocan (all Zenit) - Arsenal (0) v AC Milan (4) Suspended: Massimo Ambrosini (AC Milan) Misses next match if booked: Tomas Rosicky, Alex Song, Johan Djourou (all Arsenal); Mark van Bommel (AC Milan) - -

Playing on Wednesday APOEL Nicosia (0) v Olympique Lyon (1) Suspended: Helio Pinto (APOEL) Misses next match if booked: Paulo Jorge, Marcelo Oliveira, Ivan Trickovski, Nektarios Alexandrou, Marcinho (all APOEL); Cris, Kim Kallstrom, Bafetimbi Gomis (all Lyon) - Barcelona (3) v Bayer Leverkusen (1) Misses next match if booked: Carles Puyol (Barcelona); Stefan Kiessling, Michael Ballack, Vedran Corluka, Eren Derdiyok, Omer Toprak, Michal Kadlec, Gonzalo Castro (all Bayer)

