Soccer-Conte keeps feet on ground as Chelsea edge closer to double
Feb 18 Chelsea manager Antonio Conte paid tribute to the performances of his back-up players as his in-form team moved a step closer to a league and cup double.
March 5 Champions League disciplinary situation ahead of the round of 16, second leg fixtures (first leg scores in brackets):
Playing on Tuesday Benfica (2) v Zenit St Petersburg (3) Suspended: Pablo Aimar (Benfica) Misses next match if booked: Artur, Ezequiel Garay (both Benfica); Aleksandr Anyukov, Bruno Alves, Domenico Criscito and Tomas Hubocan (all Zenit) - Arsenal (0) v AC Milan (4) Suspended: Massimo Ambrosini (AC Milan) Misses next match if booked: Tomas Rosicky, Alex Song, Johan Djourou (all Arsenal); Mark van Bommel (AC Milan) - -
Playing on Wednesday APOEL Nicosia (0) v Olympique Lyon (1) Suspended: Helio Pinto (APOEL) Misses next match if booked: Paulo Jorge, Marcelo Oliveira, Ivan Trickovski, Nektarios Alexandrou, Marcinho (all APOEL); Cris, Kim Kallstrom, Bafetimbi Gomis (all Lyon) - Barcelona (3) v Bayer Leverkusen (1) Misses next match if booked: Carles Puyol (Barcelona); Stefan Kiessling, Michael Ballack, Vedran Corluka, Eren Derdiyok, Omer Toprak, Michal Kadlec, Gonzalo Castro (all Bayer)
- - - -
(Editing by Tom Pilcher. To comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
((tom.pilcher@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7933; Reuters Messaging: tom.pilcher.reuters.com@reuters.net)
Please double-click on the newslink:
for soccer stories
Feb 18 Chelsea manager Antonio Conte paid tribute to the performances of his back-up players as his in-form team moved a step closer to a league and cup double.
* Dortmund ease past Wolfsburg 3-0 (Updates with Hamburg SV draw)
BARCELONA, Feb 18 Gareth Bale was given a rousing welcome back by Real Madrid supporters when he came off the bench against Espanyol on Saturday and just 12 minutes later gave them a goal in return to seal a 2-0 win that kept them on top of La Liga.