Soccer-My dream has died, says Ranieri
LONDON, Feb 24 Claudio Ranieri said his "dream died" when he was sacked by Leicester City nine months after leading them to the Premier League title against all the odds.
March 12 Champions League disciplinary situation ahead of the round of 16, second leg fixtures (first leg scores in brackets):
Playing on Tuesday Inter Milan (0) v Olympique Marseille (1)
Suspended: Cristian Chivu (Inter)
Misses next match if booked: Mauro Zarate (Inter); Alou Diarra, Jeremy Morel, Morgan Amalfitano, Andrew Ayew, Souleymane Diawara (all Marseille)
- Bayern Munich (0) v Basel (1)
Misses next match if booked: Thomas Mueller, Bastian Schweinsteiger (both Bayern); Benjamin Huggel, Marco Streller, Alexander Frei, Granit Xhaka (all Basel)
- -
Playing on Wednesday Chelsea (1) v Napoli (3)
Suspended: Raul Meireles (Chelsea)
Misses next match if booked: David Luiz (Chelsea); Salvatore Aronica, Edinson Cavani, Christian Maggio (all Napoli)
- Real Madrid (1) v CSKA Moscow (1)
Misses next match if booked: Xabi Alonso (Real); Pontus Wernbloom (CSKA)
- - - -
(Editing by Tom Pilcher. To comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
((tom.pilcher@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7933; Reuters Messaging: tom.pilcher.reuters.com@reuters.net)
Please double-click on the newslink:
for soccer stories
LONDON, Feb 24 Claudio Ranieri said his "dream died" when he was sacked by Leicester City nine months after leading them to the Premier League title against all the odds.
LONDON, Feb 24 Uruguayan Martin Caceres could make his Southampton debut in the English League Cup final against Manchester United on Sunday despite having not played a competitive game for 12 months, manager Claude Puel said on Friday.
Feb 24 Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho said Friday's draw for the last 16 of the Europa League against Russian side Rostov has been unkind to his team, the favourites.