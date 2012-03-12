March 12 Champions League disciplinary situation ahead of the round of 16, second leg fixtures (first leg scores in brackets):

Playing on Tuesday Inter Milan (0) v Olympique Marseille (1)

Suspended: Cristian Chivu (Inter)

Misses next match if booked: Mauro Zarate (Inter); Alou Diarra, Jeremy Morel, Morgan Amalfitano, Andrew Ayew, Souleymane Diawara (all Marseille)

- Bayern Munich (0) v Basel (1)

Misses next match if booked: Thomas Mueller, Bastian Schweinsteiger (both Bayern); Benjamin Huggel, Marco Streller, Alexander Frei, Granit Xhaka (all Basel)

- -

Playing on Wednesday Chelsea (1) v Napoli (3)

Suspended: Raul Meireles (Chelsea)

Misses next match if booked: David Luiz (Chelsea); Salvatore Aronica, Edinson Cavani, Christian Maggio (all Napoli)

- Real Madrid (1) v CSKA Moscow (1)

Misses next match if booked: Xabi Alonso (Real); Pontus Wernbloom (CSKA)

- - - -

(Editing by Tom Pilcher. To comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

((tom.pilcher@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7933; Reuters Messaging: tom.pilcher.reuters.com@reuters.net)

Please double-click on the newslink:

for soccer stories